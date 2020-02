Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 01:14 Hits: 5

President Donald Trump assured Americans on Wednesday the risk from coronavirus remained "very low," and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the looming global health crisis.

