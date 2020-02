Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 08:55 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan has no plans to approach Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as he is no longer part of the coalition which presently consists of DAP, Amanah and PKR, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/02/27/pakatan-will-not-approach-dr-mahathir-because-he-already-left-us-says-anwar