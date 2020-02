Category: World Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 08:58 Hits: 7

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday (Feb 27) suspended visas for visits to Islam's holiest sites for the "umrah" pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raises questions over the annual hajj. The kingdom, which hosts millions of pilgrims every year in the cities of Mecca ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-saudi-arabia-suspends-foreigner-entry-coronavirus-fears-12474518