Live: Donald Trump addresses the nation on the coronavirus crisis

Donald Trump is appearing at 6 PM ET to address the nation on the threat represented by the outbreak of COVID-19. With over 81,000 confirmed cases worldwide, known cases in 43 countries, and epicenters in Italy and Iran as well as China, the Centers for Disease Control has already indicated that it’s a matter of “when, not if” the virus begins spreading among the U.S. population.
On the other hand, while Trump was traveling in India, he declared that everything was fine, under-counted the cases in the United States by a factor of five, and complained the stock markets weren’t dropping over coronavirus … they were falling because of Bernie. And back in the states, Trump’s surrogates have been alternating between claiming the danger from the virus is overblown and blaming it on a Chinese weapon lab.
There’s a good chance Trump will point a finger at Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Democrats in general. And now that he’s already demonstrated that he knows more than all the economists, scientists, and generals: Move over, doctors. We’ll be doing live coverage when he appears.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:39:32 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
So …Your life is in the hands of Mike Pence, because he was available and has lots of free time. There are only 15 people with coronavirus in the United States. Because the other 45 aren’t real. The stock market crashed 1,900 points because Democrats were about to step on stage say things and everyone on Wall Street can peer into the future.
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:08:08 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
At the last minute, the start of the press conference has been moved back by half an hour. Which is exactly the kind of highly organized response you want to see in a crisis. So … 6:30 PM ET then.
On Tuesday, Nancy Messonier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, warned that Americans can expect to see the COVID-19 coronavirus spread within the United States, and that “disruption to everyday life may be severe.“ It will be interesting to see if Messonier is part of the “Coronavirus Task Force” that Trump is introducing on Wednesday afternoon.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:32:37 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
If you see people wearing masks during tonight's speech, it's not because of coronavirus. This announcement is being held in the White House Briefing room. Which at this point is under about a geologic age worth of dust.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:33:48 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
If you’re thinking that the team assembled for the Coronavirus Task Force is almost all white men, don’t worry … there’s no almost about it. It’s all white men.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:37:00 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump continuing to test the health of his task force at this point by making them stand there and wait for him.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:38:24 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump begins by acknowledging the murders in Milwaukee. “A terrible thing. … Thank you very much.” Okay.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:40:57 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump says that the U.S. is … through some “very good decisions that were ridiculed at the time” America remains safe.
Says “we have a total of 15 … we took in some from Japan, they’re getting better too.” Then says “It could have been as many as 42.”
It’s 60.
“We have a total of 15 people...” Trump says again. This is already off the rails.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:43:35 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
“We’ve had tremendous success, tremendous success, beyond what people would have thought.” Says that President Xi is “working very hard.”
Amazingly Trump has no script at all for this. He’s wandering all over to talk about China, then the money, then bringing in “a specialist tomorrow who is very talented at doing this.” And now he’s doing how many people are killed by the flu.
And again he says “the 15 people” THERE ARE 60.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:46:45 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner Trump just keeps wandering all over the place -- China, money, experts, 15 people, flu, 1 or 2 people, one guy "pretty sick," 15 people, John's Hopkins says we're number 1. Indiana has great health care. If the stock markets were still open, they'd be down 2000 right now. Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:47:16 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump announces that he’s putting Mike Pence in charge of Team White Men. Now Pence gets a chance to speak.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:50:51 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
As Trump is bragging that the U.S. response is going to be modeled after what Pence did in Indiana …
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:52:50 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
When Mike Pence was governor of Indiana, his public health record was so stellar that his state policy led directly to a large HIV outbreak.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar breaks down the numbers 15 in the initial set of cases from China, three more from evacuation flights, 42 from the Diamond Princess — Trump apparently cannot get past the first number.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:55:30 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Standing behind Azar, Trump continues to demonstrate the touching his face a lot that everyone should not be doing.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:57:18 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
As Deputy Secretary Anne Schuchat speaks, Trump appears to be falling asleep while standing up.Wednesday, Feb 26, 2020 · 11:59:08 PM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Anthony Fauci now explaining that the fastest possible production of a vaccine would result in a vaccine in about … 18 months.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:00:20 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Meanwhile …
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:02:07 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Live updates: First U.S coronavirus case of unknown origin confirmed in Northern California, a sign the virus may be spreading in a local area https://t.co/1VEWnSdliF
The kind word for Trump this evening is … incoherent. Any written transcript of his statements would be utterly incomprehensible.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:03:34 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump is asked about restricting travel to South Korea or Italy. Says this is “not the right time” to do that.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:05:18 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump again says “we have a total of 15 cases most of them are totally recovered.” Then finally admits that “we did take in” 40 more people … who just happen to be Americans.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:06:10 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
“Our consumer is the strongest it’s ever been… Our consumer is doing great. It’s very powerful.”Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:08:00 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump simultaneously saying that “our flights in are very controlled” while not placing any restrictions except for China.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:09:29 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
“When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to zero … that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
Because Trump has now forgotten the other people. Again.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:10:43 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
And now Trump explains how Nancy Pelosi is “incompetent” and “crying Chuck Schumer” is trying to create a panic. And everyone should work together.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:12:21 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump promises to sue more newspapers over opinion pieces. “There will be more coming, you’ll see.” The first point where he’s seemed half awake.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:13:07 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
A note from the man who just put Mike Pence in charge of coronavirus:
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:14:19 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Obama just appointed an Ebola Czar with zero experience in the medical area and zero experience in infectious disease control. A TOTAL JOKE!
Trump is astounded to learn how many people die from flu. “I never heard of that.”
One thing about not knowing anything, is that there is infinite opportunity to be astonished.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:15:22 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
And, for the second time, Trump blames the stock market crash on Democrats … who the stock market apparently just noticed this week.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:17:03 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
The stock market was down over 1,000 points before the debate that Trump blamed for crashing the stock market.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:18:11 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
“I’m using Mike because he’s in the administration and he’s very good at doing what he does and doing … this.”Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:19:42 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump explains how “we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a very quick manner” when Fauci just explained it will take more than a year.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:21:48 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump now explaining how everyone is to blame for not making the GDP numbers he claimed, except him.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:23:22 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump says he agrees with Rush Limbaugh that people are “weaponizing” the coronavirus against him, then says the CDC is not doing that … which is what Limbaugh said.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:23:59 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
And Wall Street expresses their opinion on Trump’s response …
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:26:11 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Dow futures turned from positive to negative during TrumpÃ¢Â�Â�s coronavirus news conference
Trump says if you catch Ebola “you disintegrate.” And nobody knew anything about it when he was talking about it. “Nobody ever heard of anything like that.”
Again … ignorance offers endless wonder.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:28:46 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump says he put Pence in charge because Azar is “very busy.”
Pence … apparently has nothing really to do.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:29:52 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
The man who can’t say “China” corrects a reporter’s pronunciation of “Xi.”Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:31:44 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Trump says that the flu’s fatality rate is “much higher” than coronavirus … and comes back again to saying “15 people.”
Sorry about you, other 45 people.Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:32:45 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020 · 12:34:11 AM +00:00 · Mark Sumner
Think about this tonight https://t.co/5jz95lqgd0
And Trump has escaped. That is your reassurance, America.
