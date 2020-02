Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 20:36 Hits: 2

The Kosovo Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court’s ruling to sentence the head of the country’s soccer governing body to nine months in prison in a case dating back to 2012.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/appeals-court-upholds-nine-month-sentence-for-kosovo-soccer-chief/30456641.html