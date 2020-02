Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 21:34 Hits: 3

Anyone who thinks the global outbreak of the coronavirus has the potential to sink Donald Trump’s reelection chances should also consider how it can help him. The risks to the…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/why-the-politics-of-a-pandemic-are-a-double-edged-sword-for-trump/