Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 22:24 Hits: 3

The Democratic primary debate in Charleston, South Carolina, on Tuesday night was the last debate before Super Tuesday next week — and possibly the last debate of the primary cycle. So…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/bernie-sanders-drew-fire-in-the-latest-debate-heres-why-it-wont-slow-him-down/