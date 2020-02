Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 22:00 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON: Police were responding on Wednesday (Feb 26) to an apparent active shooter at the Milwaukee headquarters of brewing giant Molson Coors, with reports of multiple victims. "Please stay clear of the area at this time," tweeted the police department in the Midwestern city, saying they were ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/several-reported-shot-at-milwaukee-brewing-firm-12474254