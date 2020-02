Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 16:10 Hits: 0

The fear among monetary policymakers that governments will reassert control over interest rates is exaggerated. Instead of bemoaning the surge of comment and challenge, central banks need to raise their game, enhance their transparency, and get better at explaining and justifying their actions and decisions.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/threat-to-central-bank-independence-mainly-rhetorical-by-howard-davies-2020-02