Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 16:45 Hits: 0

By affirming that Argentina's public-sector debt is unsustainable, the International Monetary Fund has taken a critical step toward resolving the country's long-running crisis. Moving forward, one hopes that the Fund will realize its own role in the latest crisis and follow its own advice on when to pursue capital-market liberalization.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/argentina-fernandez-guzman-imf-program-by-jose-antonio-ocampo-2020-02