Biden nets key South Carolina endorsement from Rep. James Clyburn ahead of primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has secured a key, and totally unsurprising, endorsement in the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina from the dean of the state's Democratic Party, Rep. Jim Clyburn.

"I know Joe Biden. I know his character, his heart, and his record," Clyburn tweeted. "Joe Biden has stood for the hard-working people of South Carolina. We know Joe. But more importantly, he know us. In South Carolina, we choose presidents."

Clyburn is also the highest-ranking black member of Congress, and his endorsement, while expected, should provide a solid boost to Biden in Saturday's voting.

