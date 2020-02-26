The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Reporter: Billionaire Bloomberg Says He Released His Tax Returns as NYC Mayor. This Was a Lie.

Category: World Hits: 3

Seg bloomberg solo

We speak with Bob Hennelly, an award-winning reporter for The Chief-Leader, who says that billionaire Michael Bloomberg lied during the past two Democratic presidential debates when he claimed he released his taxes while he was mayor of New York City. Hennelly covered Bloomberg during his time as mayor as a reporter for WNYC, New York’s main public radio station. In 2012, he had an exchange with Bloomberg after a press conference in which the then-mayor said he didn’t have to disclose his federal taxes. We hear that audio recording and discuss Bloomberg’s record.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/26/bob_hennelly_michael_bloomberg

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version