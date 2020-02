Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 06:39 Hits: 2

A second Russian convicted of belonging to a terrorist cell authorities have labeled “Set” (Network) has been afflicted with tuberculosis, his mother told Russian media on February 25.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/second-convicted-network-activist-in-russia-has-tuberculosis-mother-says/30455371.html