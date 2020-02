Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 06:36 Hits: 2

The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public health authorities struggle to contain the virus.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-updates-one-german-patient-in-critical-condition/a-52536472?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf