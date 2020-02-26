Democrats debate in South Carolina: Live coverage #2

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 01:34 Hits: 2

It's on to South Carolina, with Democrats debating in the state as its primary comes up this Saturday, February 29. Debating tonight, in reverse alphabetical order: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The debate started at 8 PM ET and is slated to last for two hours. It will air on CBS and stream on a number of platforms.

Ongoing coverage can be found here.

Boy, moneybags very nearly said “I bought” the new congress in 2018, talking about all the $$ he put in that race. And we’re going back to Sanders on socialism. Says Bloomberg has a lot of support but it’s all billionaires and got a big boo. Bloomberg hates being challenged and says can you imagine any Republican crossing over to vote for Bernie and Warren takes the opening to talk about vision for the people who will be voting. “This is a moment to choose hope over fear. This is our moment.”

Bloomberg ad. I wonder how much he pays those sign-holding kids behind him.

Ok, they broadened the panel so hopefully there will be moderators who can end the free-for-all. That first 40 minutes sucked.

Biden asked about guns. Talks about long record in Senate of passing stuff, then goes after Bernie on voting against making gun manufacturers liable. Warren jumps in and talks about the reality of getting something done—how to get bills out of the Senate with getting rid of the filibuster. That’s a good reality check. Biden jumps in again for a second about something about beating up McConnell or something.

Bernie asked about that gun vote, he says it was a bad vote, then goes after Biden on his trade votes, on the Iraq war, then loops back to how he’s evolved on guns. Bloomberg elbows his way in to talk about Mom’s Demand and the state efforts. And Klobuchar says you can only do it with someone from the Midwest.

Yes, Biden did pass the Violence Against Women Act, Klobuchar does have the boyfriend loophole bill. But she’s getting really irritating on this heartland bit and being the only one who can appeal in the middle of the country. And Pete wants to talk about the filibuster and use it to attack Bernie—how can you win if you won’t even support a rule change.

Staying on guns, I guess, to Steyer. Corporations have bought DC and the NRA owns the Senate. How do we change the Senate of the US? Wrong answer Steyer—not term limits, spend all the money you’re spending on this futile run to elect Democrats to the Senate.

On education and should charter schools be expanded nationwide. Bloomberg defends them but says they’re not necessarily appropriate everywhere. Warren “this is one area where a president can make a big difference all by herself.” Talks about having a Sec of Ed who is a public school teacher and all public money will go to public schools.

Sanders on education, this is about changing American priorities. Goes through his ed plan from early childhood to college. Pete says we have to support educators. He’s back with the platitudes and saying the right things but not very much about what he’d really do.

Ok, now we’re doing something different. A question from twitter for Klobuchar on housing and education for minimum wage workers. Says she’d get rid of the section 8 subsidized housing backlog. Talks about how this is also a rural problem. Warren brings up the issue of race in housing and the long history of redlining and keeping people out of fair housing—gives her another chance to ding Bloomberg.

Bloomberg says he fought against redlining and denies what he really said about the financial crisis being the fault of loans to black and brown people. Then he makes a bad joke. And talks about gay marriage.

Biden gets question on Black voters and the years of inequity and how would he fix it. Biden goes through record then talks about building wealth. Making home buying affordable. Dealing with gentrification. He’s doing a good job on this one.

Whoa. Debate tickets started at $1750. No wonder there’s a pet audience there for Bloomberg and people are getting booed for hitting him.

Klobuchar and Pete talk about rural health care but I kind of missed that answer from her because I’m still gobsmacked over the ticket price. Yowza.

Bloomberg asked about whether he’d ban trans fats and big soda nationally. He again says that it wouldn’t necessarily work and launches into public health and honestly, he should not have been the first person to mention the coronavirus and what Trump has done to damage to our ability to respond to pandemics.

Biden talks about creating a DARPA-like effort to deal with public health issues. It was another good answer.

Klobuchar asked about should weed be legalized on day one and should pot arrest records be expunged. She basically agrees with him but you have to look at their total record and then goes into how she’d expand drug rehab programs (beyond the pot question).

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1921953