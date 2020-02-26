Warren: 'Who funded Lindsey Graham’s campaign?' That would be Republican-in-hiding Mike Bloomberg.

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 02:04 Hits: 1

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is clearly running to represent the wrong party, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren came with facts to back that up at Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate. During the first hour of the debate, she listed Republican legislators Bloomberg shelled out big bucks to support, including Sen. Lindsey Graham.

”Let’s think of it this way. We’re here in Charleston, and you know who is going to be in Charleston later this week, is Donald Trump,” Warren said. “He’s going to be here to raise money for his buddy Senator Lindsey Graham.” She then asked: “Who funded Lindsey Graham’s campaign for re-election last time? It was Mayor Bloomberg.”

Bloomberg donated $250,000 to a PAC backing Graham in 2014, and two years later, he gave $11.7 million to back Republican incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey’s reelection instead of challenger and policy expert Katie McGinty, according toThe New York Times. Warren called the challenger “terrific.” “She lost by a single point,” the Massachusetts senator said, adding another name to the list of Republicans Bloomberg supported.

“In 2012, he scooped in to try to defend another Republican senator against a woman challenger. That was me,” Warren said. “It didn’t work, but he tried hard.”

The audience responded with applause, and Warren continued. “I don’t care how much money Mayor Bloomberg has. The core of the Democratic party will never trust him,” she said. “He has not earned their trust. I will.”

