Democrats debate in South Carolina: Live coverage #4

It's on to South Carolina, with Democrats debating in the state as its primary comes up this Saturday, February 29. Debating tonight, in reverse alphabetical order: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The debate started at 8 PM ET and is slated to last for two hours. It will air on CBS and stream on a number of platforms.

The debate is over, so head over and vote on who you think won the night.

Lots more yelling about Bernie not being able to get people out to vote from Pete and from Klobuchar and lots about the Midwest.

To Biden on Russian election interference—Russia would pay for it in a Biden administration. Finally, he says McConnell refused to act in 2016, but then got a little muddled saying we didn’t have the information to the end. A mixed response. But anyway, no candidate should say whether they would respond to Russian election interference with cyber warfare because you don’t tell your adversary how you’re going to respond.

Now we’re pivoting again. Are you a good enough Jew, Bernie is asked. Would you move the embassy back to Tel Aviv, he says he’d certainly consider it and then tells some truths about Netanyahu and reaching out to Palestinians.

Bloomberg tries to use this to recite his knowledge if Mid East history, and then gives a pretty anondyne answer about how he’d fix it. Not a strong moment.

Warren talks about the necessity of a two-state solution but the US can’t be the decider—we need to be an ally to both and let the parties decide the capitals themselves.

Now NK, would you meet with Kim Klobuchar. She brings up her “hot dish” analogy and says yeah, she’d do it but not the way Trump did and she would work with our allies to negotiate back into Iran nuclear agreement and then a whole torrent of words that I’m having a hard time keeping up with.

Biden: you don’t negotiate with a dictator. He says he’d work in the region and with China to prevent NK to get develop its missile program.

Another twitter question from Pete about the crisis in Idlib, Syria. How to stop the killing of innocent civilians. Pete says you change the balance of power between Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria. He has good words, but not a tremendous amount of meat to it. Then he goes after Sanders on eliminating private insurance and says it’s foreign policy related? That’s a stretch.

Sanders not given an opportunity to answer Pete. Warren asked the Idlib question—it’s not a military solution right now, but we have to respond with humanitarian aid immediately and use diplomatic tools.

So way, way, way too much time on foreign policy. How about some climate change? How about reproductive freedoms? How about voting rights? How about the Supreme Court?

Okay, we’re going to come back to some kind of “what kind of tree would you be” question. I really, really hope it’s Hunter’s fish question.

Ok, boring. The biggest misconception about you and your personal motto or belief or quote.

Steyer—I’m not all about money, my motto—tell the truth no matter what.

Klobuchar—biggest misconception is that she’s boring, her motto comes from Paul Wellstone, politics is about making people’s lives better.

Biden: no one is better than me and I’m no better than anyone else and I’ll put a black woman on the SCOTUS and the misconception is that he has more hair than he thinks he does (I think)

Sanders: doesn’t answer misconception really, but about how his ideas aren’t that radical; motto is from Mandela, everything is impossible until it happens (I think)

Warren: she’s not in this to be president, she’s in it to keep fighting for people; this is about how we treat other people and how we lift them up and I don’t know scripture so I can’t give the real quote.

Pete: he’s not not passionate, and thinks this stuff is important; if you would be a leader you would first be a servant, treat others as we would be treated.

Bloomberg: misconception, that I’m 6 feet tall, quote, I’ve prepared for this job for a long time and when I get it I’ll do something. He had the whole break and he had the whole time while all the others were answering and that’s all he could come up with?

This has not been a good debate. The chaos at the beginning, the missed critical issues, just poorly moderated. Biden had a good first half, not a great second half. Warren was pretty constant. Bloomberg was peevish. Everybody else was pretty much what they always are. I didn’t see anyone dominate, but sometimes it’s hard to tell when you’re following it this way.

