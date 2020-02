Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 17:54 Hits: 1

The nightmarish footage shows a man whose entire body has been wrapped in plastic wrap, writhing and screaming for help from his seat on a Turkish Airlines flight. The man, Emmanuel Chedjou, told the France 24 Observers how he was restrained while being deported from Turkey to his native Cameroon.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200225-turkey-cameroon-turkish-airlines-wrapped-package-plastic-deported-istanbul