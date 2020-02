Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 21:07 Hits: 1

Top samba "schools" in Brazil's Carnival capital Rio de Janeiro paraded for a second night on Monday, peppering the annual sizzling fusion of music, dance and costume with jabs at the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro.

