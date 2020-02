Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 15:52 Hits: 2

VIENNA: There are two confirmed cases of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) which started in China and spread to Asia and now in Austria, the first in the country, the federal Ministry of Health said on Tuesday (Feb 25).

