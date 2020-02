Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 19:23 Hits: 2

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Tuesday sought to downplay the significance of the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that the virus had been contained in the U.S. and that the economic consequences would be limi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/484561-kudlow-claims-coronavirus-has-been-contained-its-pretty-close-to-air