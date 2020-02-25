Virginia's march into the 21st century continues, holiday honoring Confederate generals is gone

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 18:10 Hits: 2

The newly Democratic Virginia assembly took up legislation a few weeks ago to finally end a 116-year old state holiday honoring Confederate generals. This week, they finished it passing the legislation in the House of Delegates after the Senate had already cleared it. Once again, Virginia is proving the very good consequences elections can have.

What had been the Lee-Jackson holiday is now the Election Day holiday in Virginia. “Voting is our most fundamental right as Americans—and it is past time we stopped celebrating men who worked actively to uphold the system of slavery," Gov. Ralph Northam, who will sign the bill, said in a statement. "We are one step closer to a more representative and inclusive Virginia."

Many cities and counties in Virginia opted not to observe the holiday honoring Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, established in 1904. Virginia is taking one more big leap into the 21st century by finally nixing it. That's following efforts to expand voting rights, expand rights of undocumented residents, allow localities to remove Confederate memorials, and protect the LGBTQ community in the state.

