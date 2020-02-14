The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

One Billion Rising: Eve Ensler Taína Asili Mark V-Day and Campaign to End Sexual Violence

This Valentine’s Day, people around the world are taking to the streets to protest violence against women and girls. From the Philippines to India to Italy to Bolivia, thousands of women in more than 100 countries will reclaim public space through dance and performance as part of a global movement called One Billion Rising. The movement takes its name from the shocking statistic that one in three women across the planet will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. One Billion Rising started on Valentine’s Day 2012 and has continued to grow every year since. Participants say they won’t stop dancing until violence against all women — cis, transgender and those with fluid gender identities — has ended. We speak with Eve Ensler, the award-winning playwright and author of “The Vagina Monologues.” She is the founder of V-Day and One Billion Rising. We’re also joined by Taína Asili, a Puerto Rican singer, filmmaker and activist whose song is the One Billion Rising anthem.

