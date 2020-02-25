It's a Beginning : Rosanna Arquette on Weinstein Rape Conviction How He Assaulted, Spied on Her

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 13:16 Hits: 0

A jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault, following a seven-week trial in Manhattan. The jurors convicted the disgraced Hollywood producer Monday of raping then-aspiring actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in 2013 and of sexually assaulting production assistant Miriam Haley at his apartment in 2006 by forcibly performing oral sex on her. Weinstein was convicted of first-degree commission of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. But he was acquitted of two more serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape. He faces a total sentence of up to 29 years in prison. His sentencing has been set for March 11. “It’s a beginning,” says Rosanna Arquette, award-winning actress, filmmaker and activist. She was one of the first women to share details of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct. We are also joined by Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement and now the executive director of the newly established organization of the same name, known as “Me Too” International.

