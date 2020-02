Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 15:10 Hits: 2

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Afghanistan has a "historic opportunity for peace" after Washington reached a temporary truce with the Taliban in the war-torn country.

