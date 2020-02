Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 15:16 Hits: 3

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that the US will sign a troop reduction deal in Afghanistan if the current "reduction in violence" is successful. "All sides are tired of fighting," he told reporters.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pompeo-confirms-us-will-sign-taliban-deal-if-weeklong-reduction-in-violence-is-successful/a-52528655?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf