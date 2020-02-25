The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Coronavirus in China: People of Hubei province treated as outcasts

Category: World Hits: 3

With more than 2,400 deaths and 77,000 infections, the coronavirus epidemic has been tormenting China for over a month. And because it all started in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, the province's inhabitants say they are being targeted: They are now pariahs, regardless of whether have been to the region since the beginning of the outbreak. In some places they are even tracked, and some end up sleeping on the streets or fired from their jobs. Our correspondents in China report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/china/20200225-focus-coronavirus-in-china-people-of-hubei-province-treated-as-outcasts

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version