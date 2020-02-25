Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 13:52 Hits: 3

With more than 2,400 deaths and 77,000 infections, the coronavirus epidemic has been tormenting China for over a month. And because it all started in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, the province's inhabitants say they are being targeted: They are now pariahs, regardless of whether have been to the region since the beginning of the outbreak. In some places they are even tracked, and some end up sleeping on the streets or fired from their jobs. Our correspondents in China report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/china/20200225-focus-coronavirus-in-china-people-of-hubei-province-treated-as-outcasts