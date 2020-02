Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 15:53 Hits: 3

BANGKOK: All schools under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have been ordered to close from Wednesday until Friday, as air quality in the capital worsened on Tuesday (Feb 25). The BMA has warned that the worsening air quality will persist as a result of poor air circulation and accumulation of PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere.

