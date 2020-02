Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 16:32 Hits: 4

BEIJING: China will roll out a set of strong financial policies, including encouraging financial institutions to provisionally defer loan payments and increasing lending at concessional rates for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, as part of effort to help them overcome temporary difficulties.

