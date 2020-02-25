Bernie Sanders's Key to Success in Democratic Primary? Organizing in Black Latinx Communities

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 13:43 Hits: 3

Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign continues to ride the wave of its decisive victory Saturday in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada. Sanders’s win came with support from young voters, union members and Latinx voters, who strengthened his status as Democratic presidential front-runner. He won 73% of the Latino vote in Nevada, a remarkable victory that supporters hope will bode well heading into Super Tuesday and beyond. Through March 17, the Democratic primary calendar will run through seven of the 12 states where Latinx communities constitute at least 10% of the total eligible voting population.

We speak to the architect of Sanders’s stunning success in Nevada, campaign senior adviser Chuck Rocha. He’s a political strategist, a self-described “Tex/Mex Redneck” and founder of Solidarity Strategies, the largest Latino-owned and -operated political consulting firm in the country.

