The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Bernie Sanders's Key to Success in Democratic Primary? Organizing in Black Latinx Communities

Category: World Hits: 3

Senator Bernie Sanders’s campaign continues to ride the wave of its decisive victory Saturday in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada. Sanders’s win came with support from young voters, union members and Latinx voters, who strengthened his status as Democratic presidential front-runner. He won 73% of the Latino vote in Nevada, a remarkable victory that supporters hope will bode well heading into Super Tuesday and beyond. Through March 17, the Democratic primary calendar will run through seven of the 12 states where Latinx communities constitute at least 10% of the total eligible voting population.

We speak to the architect of Sanders’s stunning success in Nevada, campaign senior adviser Chuck Rocha. He’s a political strategist, a self-described “Tex/Mex Redneck” and founder of Solidarity Strategies, the largest Latino-owned and -operated political consulting firm in the country.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/25/chuck_rocha_bernie_sanders_latinx_voters

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version