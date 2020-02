Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 01:46 Hits: 1

MSNBC host Chris Matthews apologized on Monday night to Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) after comparing his weekend victory in Nevada caucus to the Nazi invasion of France in 1940. “I…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/msnbcs-chris-matthews-issues-apology-to-bernie-sanders-for-nazi-comparison-after-calls-for-his-resignation/