'It's like the sky is blue again': Weinstein accusers express relief after verdict

Actress Mira Sorvino broke down in tears as she described her reaction to the guilty verdict against Harvey Weinstein: relief, that the fallen movie mogul would not go unpunished. A tinge of disappointment, that he was acquitted of the most serious charges, two counts of predatory sexual assault. But most of all gratitude, to the six accusers who were brave enough to testify — and the jurors who believed them.

