Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 07:20 Hits: 1

Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who spent years on death row after a 2010 conviction of blasphemy, said Monday that she was seeking political asylum from the French government.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200225-pakistani-christian-asia-bibi-asks-france-for-political-asylum