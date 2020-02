Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 07:50 Hits: 1

Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU) said on Monday they would hold a congress on April 25 to pick a new leader who they want to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, scrambling to resolve a crisis shaking the party’s hold on power.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200225-merkel-s-crisis-hit-cdu-party-to-elect-new-leader-in-april