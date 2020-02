Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 08:15 Hits: 2

BANGKOK (The Nation/ANN): Bangkok’s air quality ranking took another hit, with the city being named the seventh worst in the world for air quality, while Chiang Mai was placed 10th, according to the application Air Visual today (Feb 25) as of 12.50pm.

