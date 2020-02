Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 22:04 Hits: 0

Bernie Sanders has become the Democratic front-runner thanks to his grassroots army. But he has failed to rein in his most ardent foot soldiers.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0224/Behind-Bernie-Sanders-a-passionate-grassroots-army-with-a-sting?icid=rss