Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 00:27 Hits: 1

MSNBC's Chris Matthews apologized to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for comparing the Democratic presidential candidate's victory in the Nevada caucuses to a Nazi invasion.Matthews started his "Hardball"...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/484435-chris-matthews-apologizes-to-sanders-for-comparing-victory-to-nazi-invasion