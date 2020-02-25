Dan Lipinski doesn't just vote like a Republican—he also campaigns against a Democrat like one

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Rep. Dan Lipinski, the Illinois Democrat who voted against the Affordable Care Act in 2010 because it "would not provide the help needed by many middle-class Americans who were struggling to afford good healthcare and it would drive our nation further into debt," is now attacking his House primary opponent, Marie Newman, on health care. An ad released by his campaign doesn't spare any Republican talking points in doing it, either.

Please donate $5 today to elect the better Democrat, Marie Newman, and give the lousy Lipinski the boot!

Newman supports Medicare for All, but more, she would fight to save the ACA from Donald Trump. That, by the way, was a big part of why she secured a key endorsement in the race, from the Chicago Sun-Times. Pretending that Lipinski hadn't opposed the ACA from the beginning, the ad’s narrator calls Newman’s position an "extreme plan" and says that it would "eliminate all private health insurance." "Millions would lose their health care and be put in a government plan," the voice intones, and "Seniors would lose their Medicare options."

Where have we heard all that before? Oh, yeah, in all the things Republicans said about the ACA in 2010. Like "Taxes would skyrocket and we could lose access to our doctors." (Because all doctors are apparently going to quit their jobs under a new system.) All those things Lipinski bought into when he voted against it. "Marie Newman would take away your health care," the ad says.

Lipinski has been acting like a Republican so long that he doesn't even bother to try to be a Democrat. It's long past time he was voted out in the March 17 primary.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1921671