We need to find a consensus candidate : Markos Moulitsas on the current state of the primary

Recently, Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas joined Michelangelo Signorile on his Sirius XM show to talk all things Democratic primary and what a path to victory might look like as the candidates head into Super Tuesday.

Moulitsas expressed frustration at former Vice President Joe Biden’s continued candidacy:

“Not only did [Joe Biden] eat up a lot of oxygen, but he basically was the singular reason both Kamala Harris and Cory Booker weren’t able to gain traction … he created this meta-narrative that a white male was necessary to defeat Donald Trump, thus damaging people like Elizabeth Warren, and then he goes and runs one of the most god awful campaigns in the history of presidential campaigns. So he has done nothing but wreak havoc and destroy the diversity of the field, and leave us with a field that is bereft of the stronger candidates we would need to move forward.”

Moulitsas also shared concerns that Michael Bloomberg has bought the support of a significant number of superdelegates, many of whom are mayors, explaining, “He has been racking up endorsements from mayors because he’s been seeding millions of dollars into cities for years now, and mayors are going to be a big crop of the superdelegate pool.”

Despite the popularity of Senator Bernie Sanders, Moulitsas believes the only viable candidate is one who can truly unite the party.

Listen to the full interview below:

