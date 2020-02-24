Judge tells Roger Stone and his lawyers to take a hike on bid to remove her from his case

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 19:00 Hits: 2

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Sunday rejected a bid by attorneys for Roger Stone to have her removed from his case, according to Reuters. She also scheduled a closed-door hearing Tuesday to consider Stone's motion for a new trial.

Last week, Jackson sentenced Stone to three years and four months of prison time after his conviction last fall on seven felony counts of lying to federal officials, obstruction of justice, and witness intimidation.

In a filing on Friday, Stone's attorneys accused Jackson of bias for praising the jury that convicted Stone for serving "with integrity under difficult circumstances," according to CNBC. They also accused the jury's forewoman of misleading the court about her "ability to be unbiased" based on her anti-Trump social media posts. Donald Trump had also battered away at Jackson on Twitter during the sentencing phase of Stone’s case.

“At bottom," Jackson wrote, "given the absence of any factual or legal support for the motion for disqualification, the pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the Court’s docket to disseminate for public consumption the words ‘judge’ and ‘biased’ in it."

