On the Line: On the 2020 Superhighway

The new Supermajority movement launched with a giant pink-and-orange bus criss-crossing the country to mobilize women ahead of the 2020 elections. The initiative—led by National Domestic Workers Alliance Executive Director Ai-jen Poo, former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, and Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza—hopes to call attention to the fact that women are the majority of organizers, donors, activists, and voters across the country, yet their political rights and interests remain under-represented, marginalized, and under attack. I joined the two-and-a-half-week tour in the fall of 2019.

