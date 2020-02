Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 16:34 Hits: 2

Katherine Johnson, the black woman whose mathematical genius took her from a behind-the-scenes job in a segregated NASA as portrayed in the film “Hidden Figures” to a key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday at the age of 101, NASA said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200224-nasa-mathematician-katherine-johnson-who-inspired-the-film-hidden-figures-dies-at-101