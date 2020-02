Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

TEHRAN: Iran's government vowed Monday (Feb 24) to be transparent after being accused of covering up the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China, dismissing a lawmaker's claim the toll could be as high as 50. The authorities in Iran have come under mounting public pressure since it took days ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/iran-denies-virus-coverup-lawmaker-claim-50-deaths-12466372