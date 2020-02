Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 17:56 Hits: 4

NW YORK: Harvey Weinstein was convicted on Monday (Feb 24) of sexual assault and rape but cleared of the most serious predatory sexual assault charges, a partial victory for the #MeToo movement that sparked a cascade of allegations against the disgraced Hollywood mogul. The jury of seven men and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/weinstein-found-guilty-of-sexual-assault--rape-12466654