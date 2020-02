Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 17:55 Hits: 4

"Katherine Johnson's courage ... and her grace continue to inspire the world," wrote NASA's chief. She was a mathematician who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits. Her work for NASA partly inspired the film "Hidden Figures."

