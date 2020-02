Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 17:00 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has transformed Japanese monetary and fiscal policy over the last seven years. But the Abenomics experiment shows that enhancing demand is not enough to boost economic growth when an economy also faces massive supply-side constraints.

