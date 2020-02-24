The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'The Worst Kind of Fascists': Trump Visits Modi's India and Announces $3 Billion Arms Deal

Category: World Hits: 4

Eoin Higgins, staff writer
"For decades, the U.S.-India relationship was anchored by claims of shared values of human rights and human dignity. Now, those shared values are discrimination, bigotry, and hostility towards refugees and asylum seekers."

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/02/24/worst-kind-fascists-trump-visits-modis-india-and-announces-3-billion-arms-deal?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version