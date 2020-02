Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 16:44 Hits: 3

Harvey Weinstein - once one of the country's most powerful Hollywood producers - has been found guilty on two of five counts in his New York sexual assault trial, but acquitted on the most serious charges against him....

