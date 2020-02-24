A Stupendous Victory : Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada After Heavy Organizing in Latinx Communities

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 13:13 Hits: 3

Senator Bernie Sanders scored a decisive victory Saturday in the Democratic presidential caucuses in Nevada, riding a wave of support from young voters, union members and Latinx voters, who strengthened his status as front-runner. His win shows the potential for the nation’s largest minority group to reshape the next stage of the Democratic presidential race. In the next four weeks, six more of the 12 states with a large Latinx population will vote in the Democratic primary. On Super Tuesday, Texas, California and Colorado go to the polls. Arizona, Florida and Illinois will vote on March 17. We speak with Erika Andiola, chief advocacy officer for RAICES Action, the advocacy arm for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, and Cristina Beltrán, associate professor and director of graduate studies at New York University’s Department of Social and Cultural Analysis. Her latest book is “The Trouble with Unity: Latino Politics and the Creation of Identity.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/24/latinx_voters_primaries_nevada_bernie_sanders