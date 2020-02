Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 17:55 Hits: 0

Building on a friendship initiated in Sandinista Nicaragua of the 1980s, Wallace Shawn — a committed activist but someone who is best known as an accomplished dramatist and actor —…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/02/noam-chomsky-democrats-abandoned-the-working-class-decades-ago/